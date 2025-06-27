Rail passengers across West Midlands hit by delays after train derailed near Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Both National Rail and West Midlands Railway have informed passengers of major disruption to services throughout the day on Friday (June 27), following the derailment of a train in the Milton Keynes area on Thursday.

National Rail said the disruption was likely to affect Avanti West Coast services through Wrexham General, Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street, as well as London Northwestern Railway services through Birmingham New Street, through the day as work continued to fix the issue, which happened between Bletchley and Milton Keynes.

A spokesman for National Rail said: "A train derailed in the Milton Keynes Central area yesterday, closing some lines and continuing to disrupt services today.

"Trains between London Euston and Milton Keynes Central may be cancelled, delayed by up to 90 minutes or revised.

"Major disruption is expected to continue throughout the day."

West Midlands Railway said that its own services would run between Birmingham New Street and Northampton, London Euston and Crewe, as well as two services per hour between Euston and Northampton.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Due to an operational incident that happened yesterday, services are still being disrupted today.

"We will have services between Birmingham New Street and Northampton, Euston and Crewe and there will be two services per hour between Euston and Northampton.

"Mutual ticket acceptance is in place on reasonable routes with Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, East Midlands Railway, Arriva Rail London and CrossCountry until further notice."