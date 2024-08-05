This is where three new sets of roadworks starting today are - all closing roads

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A town road will be closed for more than a week while work takes place on a new drainage system.

The closure, on Salop Street in Bishop’s Castle, starts today.

It will last for a total of nine days while workers put in the new system.

During the closure an alternative route will be in place and signposted.

Further north, a town road will be closed while a utilities company carries out work.

Shropshire Council said that Porthill Drive in Shrewsbury will be shut from today, for a total of 26 days.

The council said that the closure is required for Cadent to complete gas main replacement work along the route.

An alternative route will be in place.

Drainage investigations will lead to the closure of a town street for a number of days.

Shropshire Council has confirmed Aston Street in Shifnal will be shut for a total of four days from today.

The council said that the closure would allow for workers to carry out the investigations.

An alternative route will be available.