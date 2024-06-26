Shropshire bridge set to close for a week during July

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Cound Arbour Bridge carries an unclassified road between the A458 and Cound over Cound Brook, and will be shut from Friday, July 5 for seven days.

Shropshire Council says that maintenance work will involve the 'repointing of abutments and training walls, in-water works, and repairs to the approach fencing'.

Cound Arbour Bridge will be closed for a week, picture via Google

The council added that to carry the work out safely, it will be 'necessary to close the bridge to vehicular traffic from 8am to 4pm each day'.

While the bridge is closed, traffic will be diverted by a signed diversion route.

Access over the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain throughout the closure and work.

Shropshire Council has confirmed that their maintenance contractor Kier will carry out the work with supervision provided by WSP on behalf of the council.