Details of upcoming road closures and diversions in Shropshire

Engineers will be working on the Onibury Level Crossing for one night – meaning the A49 will be shut between Craven Arms and Bromfield.

The work will begin at 11pm on Sunday, July 14, and is expected to be completed by 6am the following day. A diversion will be in place.

The following week, drivers will have to follow a diversion while work is carried out on another of the county’s A-roads. The work will take place on the A49 at Bayston Hill, and will allow engineers to install cables.

It is set to take place from 9pm to 6am, for four nights from Monday, July 15.

A diversion will be in place for the duration of the work.

Meanwhile surface dressing work will see the closure of a major road. The work will take place from the A49 Chester Road Island to Hinton Bank Island, at Grindley Brook, over a number of stages, for two nights from June 25, for three days from July 4, and for three days from July 19.

An alternative route via the A49, the A534, and the A41 will be in place.