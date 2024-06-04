Police step in to monitor 'frightening' traffic that uses Shropshire village as a shortcut

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

According to minutes from a recent Edgmond Parish Council meeting, lorry and tractor drivers have been using the village as a shortcut, with ‘irresponsible parking’ adding to the problems, causing obstructions and visibility concerns.

PC Rich Edward attended the meeting on May 14 and confirmed the Safer Neighbourhood Team had been working on the council’s priorities, which include speeding.

The parish council say that the police will carry out surveys to identify problem areas, with a speed speed indicator device (SID) and solar panel on order top be used on the B5062.

“Councillor [Michelle] Wilson continues to monitor the information data gathered from the SID at various locations," read the minutes.

Marsh Road, Edgmond. Photo: Google

“Marsh Road is of particular concern as it has no footpaths and the speeds travelled is quite frightening. A meeting with Telford & Wrekin Council (TWC) and PC Rod Lake (Traffic) will be requested to consider other measures that may slow down the traffic.

“We are still waiting for Phil Lorenz from TWC to visit the B5062 to define the site for the new SID socket – the chairman will meet him on site when a date is confirmed.”

Some residents in Newport Road are also concerned about the speed of traffic, with TWC previously saying it would not support speed cushions there. A traffic counter will be requested and then consideration will be given to what measures might be available to slow down the traffic.

Meanwhile, a request for an enforceable 20mph zone around the village school will also be submitted, with other details of the Safer Schools Scheme requested.

Report by Local Democracy Reporter Paul Rogers