Christmas Eve trains through the West Midlands delayed by defective section of track

Defective track at Birmingham New Street station has prompted a speed restriction and a warning from West Midlands Railway to expect possible delays to services using the major West Midlands station.

A notice from the company on Saturday morning said: "Due to a speed restriction over defective track at Birmingham New Street, train services running through this station may be delayed.

"Disruption is expected to last until around 2pm today. (December 24).

"We expect some of our trains to be affected by this incident. To see how this might affect you, please use the Live Departures & Arrivals or plan your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time journey planner."

Several journeys travelling through Birmingham New Street before 8am were delayed, albeit by less than half an hour.