'Tree on the line' hits services from south Wales into Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Long delays have been reported on Transport for Wales services from Milford Haven and Cardiff to Shrewsbury this evening.

The train operators says: "Due to a tree blocking the railway between Cwmbran and Abergavenny some lines are blocked.

"Train services through these stations may be subject to disruption on all routes."

Major delays are being reported on the Swansea to Shrewsbury (Heart of Wales) line.