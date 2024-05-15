"It’s hoped that any noisy work will be completed by 11pm on Sunday" as town centre set to be closed to through traffic

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Castle Street, St Mary’s Street, Dogpole and Wyle Cop will be closed into Sunday evening – and until the early hours of Monday if needed.

It’s hoped that any ‘noisy’ work will be completed by 11pm and the closures removed before then.

While the road is closed Severn Trent Water will be repairing a manhole cover and frame on the same route, to avoid carrying out this work at a later date and under a further road closure.

Pride Hill may also be affected as it may be used as an egress route to safely escort some vehicles to High Street and Shoplatch.

Operatives will be on hand to assist, and pedestrians are advised to be aware, and Pride Hill businesses are advised to avoid deliveries on Sunday afternoon/evening if possible.

During the closure a signed through traffic diversion route will be place, and arrangements put in place to provide access for residents and businesses.

All town centre businesses will be open as normal, as will all Shropshire Council car parks.

Town centre visitors are reminded that Abbey Foregate and Frankwell car parks are free on Sundays – and that Raven Meadows multi-storey is open until 10pm.

Anyone attending a performance at Theatre Severn on Sunday is advised to allow themselves a little extra time to travel to the theatre.

High Street, Shoplatch and Wyle Cop (uphill) will be closed as normal from 10am to 4pm on Sunday.