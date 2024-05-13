Town centre and major A-roads among latest routes set for roadworks

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A town road will be closed overnight on Wednesday.

Shropshire Council says the closure will take place in Church Street, Oswestry. It said the road would be shut from 7pm to 6am the following day to allow for workers to put in a new water connection.

A diversion via Smithfield Street, English Walls, and Leg Street, will be in place.

Further south, a road will be closed to allow for utilities workers to replace a manhole.

Shropshire Council said the closure of Shaw Lane in Albrighton would last for a day, and will take place on May 19. It said it would allow for teams from Severn Trent Water to replace a defective manhole cover. An alternative route is via High Street and Station Road.

Meanwhile major road will be closed for crash barrier repairs.

National highways said that the repairs will take place on the A458 from 9.30am to 4pm on Monday, June 3.

The closure for the work will include the link road leading from the eastbound carriageway of the A5, to its junction with the A458.

A diversion will be in place.