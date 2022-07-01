Notification Settings

Telford has the least-congested A-roads in the UK - study

By Ollie Westbury

Telford is the least congested area in the UK according to a new study, with average road delays of just under 20 seconds.

Research published by Bill Plant Driving School, which won the national driving school of the year in 2019, suggested that the largest town in Shropshire has the smoothest A-roads.

The data in the study is all Government-verified.

On average in 2021, vehicles in Telford were delayed by 19.9 seconds per mile – the lowest number in the UK.

The figure is specific to the amount of time spent in traffic on local A-roads, not every road within the area.

Other areas of the country with little congestion include Lincoln, with average delays of 21.3 seconds per mile, and Peterborough with 22.3 seconds of congestion per mile.

The research also looked into the safest places to drive in the UK.

It found that Aberdeen in Scotland was the best place to drive, they had only 70 accidents in 2021, with 38 of them being minor incidents.

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Trainee News Reporter

Trainee news reporter covering Shropshire.

