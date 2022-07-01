Telford has the least-congested A-roads in the UK - study

Research published by Bill Plant Driving School, which won the national driving school of the year in 2019, suggested that the largest town in Shropshire has the smoothest A-roads.

The data in the study is all Government-verified.

On average in 2021, vehicles in Telford were delayed by 19.9 seconds per mile – the lowest number in the UK.

The figure is specific to the amount of time spent in traffic on local A-roads, not every road within the area.

Other areas of the country with little congestion include Lincoln, with average delays of 21.3 seconds per mile, and Peterborough with 22.3 seconds of congestion per mile.

The research also looked into the safest places to drive in the UK.