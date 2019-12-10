Advertising
Man taken to hospital following crash on A5 in Shrewsbury
A man has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A5 in Shrewsbury this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Dobbies roundabout shortly after 1pm to reports of a single-car crash.
A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by the police at 1.18pm to reports of an RTC at junction of Hereford Road and the A5. Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended.
"Crews treated one man, the driver of the car which left the road, and gave him advanced life support on scene before taking him to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on blue lights."
One lane was closed and traffic was queuing back to Woodcote Roundabout.
