‘No time limit’ for independent report reviewing HS2 proposals

The Oakervee Review was set up in August to consider whether and how to proceed with building a new high-speed rail service.

It would have a major station in Birmingham, with routes from the West Midlands to London, in the south and Manchester and Leeds in the north.

During transport questions, Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said he did not think the panel has enough time to consider alternative routes for the railway.

He said: “It’s not just the cost of HS2, it’s the route. It doesn’t even connect with Birmingham New Street, Heathrow or its very original intention of connecting with the Channel Tunnel.”

He added: “Doug Oakervee himself has told me that the amount of time they’ve to consider all this is very limited. Very challenging indeed. Not enough time to consider alternative routes. So would he consider giving them more time to do just that?”

Responding, transport minister Paul Maynard said: “We are not putting any time limit of Mr Oakervee’s findings, he will report when he is ready to do so.”

Shadow transport minister Rachael Maskell claimed the HS2 review is ready for publication next week, but the Government is delaying its publication.

She said: “The Oakervee Report is ready. His team have pulled out all the stops to get this to the minister next week.

“So why is the Secretary of State saying he won’t publish it until after the general election. Is it because he intends to cut off the economic opportunities of the North or is worried that it will upset voters in the south?”

Mr Maynard replied: “Neither the Secretary of State nor I have received Mr Oakervee’s report. She clearly knows more than I do, or maybe she’s making it up?”

Earlier, Chesham and Amersham Tory MP Dame Cheryl Gillan said the New Civil Engineer magazine had reported that the advisory panel to the Oakervee Review has been asked to sign non-disclosure agreements.

She added: “How can it be right that a publicly-funded project is again trying to conceal information about its viability, by gagging the very people who have in-depth and up-to-date knowledge of this dreadful project?”

Mr Maynard replied: “Mr Oakervee is trying to make sure that he works consensually with the panel to make sure that they reach a single report.

“The management of the panel and the individuals on it who cover a wide range of views, is a matter for Mr Oakervee.”