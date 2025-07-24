Motorcyclist taken into care of paramedics after crash near Hodnet

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 2.08pm reporting the collision in Marchamley.

One fire crew was sent from Wem Fire Station to the scene.

A fire service spokesman said the incident involved one motorbike.

The motorcyclist was taken into the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service personnel.

Firefighters used soil, a shovel, small gear and an environmental grab pack to deal with a fuel leak and make the scene safe.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 2.45pm.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for information.