Motorcyclist taken into care of paramedics after crash near Hodnet
A person was taken into the care of paramedics after a crash involving a motorbike near Hodnet.
By Luke Powell
Published
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 2.08pm reporting the collision in Marchamley.
One fire crew was sent from Wem Fire Station to the scene.
A fire service spokesman said the incident involved one motorbike.
The motorcyclist was taken into the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service personnel.
Firefighters used soil, a shovel, small gear and an environmental grab pack to deal with a fuel leak and make the scene safe.
Firefighters were finished at the scene by 2.45pm.
The West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for information.