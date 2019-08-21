Menu

Calls for Chirk to be on direct route to London

By Sue Austin | Chirk | Transport | Published:

A direct train from London to North Wales should take in Chirk, town councillors have said

The direct train, which will begin in May 2021, will connect the capital with Llandudno.

Councillors are hoping the town will be included in the stops along the route.

The train is believed to be the one that the new franchise operator FirstGroup has announced will stop in Gobowen.

Councillor Terry Evans, Wrexham county borough councillor for Chirk South, said the number of passengers that used the station in the border town warranted it stopping.

“Chirk is a busy station like many nearby. Ruabon, Wrexham and Gobowen are all similar and all have a lot of people at the station daily.”

“I would prefer to see it sooner, but it looks as though we’ll have to wait."

Chirk was previously part of a direct route to London Marylebone which ceased in 2011.

