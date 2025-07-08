13 major road closures set to occur across Shropshire over the next two weeks - with some delays of up to 30 minutes
National Highways has scheduled a number of road closures over the next two weeks for essential maintenance works.
Plus
By Geha Pandey
Published
Some of the busiest roads in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are subject to delays as essential maintenance works are carried out by the government body.
Motorists across the county are encouraged to plan ahead of the closures and follow the diversion routes available by National Highway.
Here are all 13 road closures taking place the next two weeks set to affect motorists across Shropshire.
A49, from 9.30am on July 8 to 3.30pm on July 9
Traffic signals in place on the A49 from All Stretton for utility works on behalf of BT
Expect slight delays of under 10 minutes