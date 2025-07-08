13 major road closures set to occur across Shropshire over the next two weeks - with some delays of up to 30 minutes

Some of the busiest roads in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are subject to delays as essential maintenance works are carried out by the government body.

Motorists across the county are encouraged to plan ahead of the closures and follow the diversion routes available by National Highway.

Here are all 13 road closures taking place the next two weeks set to affect motorists across Shropshire.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020