Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

The closed attractions and cancelled events in the region since death of the Queen

By David StubbingsRoyalPublished: Comments

A number of attractions have been closed and sporting fixtures cancelled as the country mourns the death of the Queen.

Dudley Zoo and Castle are closed on Friday
Dudley Zoo and Castle are closed on Friday

The nation is mourning the death of Her Majesty who passed away at her Scottish residence, Balmoral, on Thursday.

Since her death, a number of businesses, tourist attractions and organisations have made announcements about whether they will be closed or if events will still take place over the weekend.

Here's a rundown of some of the events and attractions that have closed or been called off today, and what's still running around the Black Country, Staffordshire and Shropshire.

Closed attractions

Black Country Living Museum - closed on Friday, reopening Saturday

Dudley Zoo and Castle - closed on Friday

Cancelled events

North Shropshire Camel Race

Outdoor theatre with Illyria: The Pirates of Penzance at Attingham Park, Shrewsbury

Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service Family Day

Cancelled sporting fixtures

Football

All Premier League and EFL football fixtures including:

  • Leicester City vs Aston Villa

  • Liverpool vs Wolves

  • Coventry City vs West Brom

  • Shrewsbury Town vs Oxford United

  • Walsall vs Northampton Town

Other postponed fixtures include:

  • Northampton Town Women vs Wolves Women on Sunday

  • West Brom Women vs Liverpool Feds

  • Wolves U21s vs Everton U21s on Sunday

England's National League, FA Trophy and grassroots football

Cricket

Day two of England vs South Africa Test match - Friday, decision yet to be made about rest of the match

Golf

PGA Championship, Wentworth - Friday, decision yet to be made about Saturday

Closed shops

French connection - Friday, reopening Saturday

Selfridges - Friday, reopening Saturday

Still open / going ahead

Alton Towers, but with some changes to show respect and sensitivity to the national state of mourning

The 168th British Open Brass Band Championships at Birmingham Symphony Hall - Saturday

Chester Zoo

Drayton Manor

Fame UK Reunion 2022: 40th Anniversary at Birmingham Town Hall - Friday

Jane McDonald Live in Concert at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - Sunday

Ludlow Food Festival

National Memorial Arboretum - all weekend

National Sea Life Centre, Birmingham - all weekend

Sandon Literature Festival, Stafford

Severn Valley Railway - all weekend

Shrewsbury Proms in the Park

Stafford Gatehouse Theatre - all events

Theatre Severn and Old Market Hall, Shrewsbury - all events

The Place, Telford - all events

West Midland Safari Park

Royal
Attractions
Entertainment
What's On
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News