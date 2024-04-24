Watch: Princess Anne visits Ellesmere to unveil plaque at memorial garden

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, was visiting Ellesmere to unveil a plaque at the memorial garden dedicated to Eglantyne Jebb and Dorothy Buxton, when some mating ducks decided to descend on the garden much to the crowd's delight.

At one point it looked as if the mating waddling birds were going to head straight to Her Royal Highness as she was meeting sculptor John Merrill. But they took off just over the heads of waiting crowds and reporters from the local media.

It's not the usual type of flypast that members of the Royal family are used to but the Princess Royal did not seem flustered as much as the crowd who were tickled pink by the impromptu display.

Eglantyne Jebb and Dorothy Buxton were the town-born sisters who founded Save the Children more than 100 years ago, and the Princess Royal is a long time Patron of the charity which supports young refugees fleeing war, famine and other emergencies.

The Princess spent a long time meeting volunteers and artists involved in creating the memorial garden.

Long-serving fund-raising volunteers included Mrs Corinna Jebb, whose late husband, Lionel, was a great-nephew of Eglantyne Jebb and Dorothy Buxton.

Mrs Jebb started the local branch from the family home, The Lyth, on the outskirts Ellesmere in July 1968 with Mrs Sheila Griffith from a neighbouring farm. They are now the only surviving original members.

Others who joined soon afterwards, also welcomed the Princess, including branch secretary Mrs Jean Ferries, a retired teacher.

“I was asked to join the committee in September ’68, after my husband and I moved to Ellesmere from Scotland,” she said.

“The group grew rapidly the following year because it was Save the Children’s 50th anniversary and we were holding special celebrations”.

The Jebb Garden, overlooking the town’s mere was created five years ago by the Ellesmere Sculpture Initiative, as part of a community arts project, part-funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund and Arts Council, England to celebrate Save the Children’s centenary.

This year, the charity is marking another centenary – 100 years since the League of Nations adopted the 1924 Geneva Declaration of the Rights of the Child, a ground-breaking accord drawn up by Eglantyne Jebb.

Len Graham, chairman of the town's sculpture initiative, said the visit went smoothly, with the sun shining.

"We were delighted with the attention she gave to the projects," he said.

Peter Broadbent, a past president of Ellesmere Rotary Club, chatted to the Princess Royal about Rotary.

"I said that her brother, King Charles, is a member of Rotary. She put me right when she said "So am I, in Scotland!"

Her Royal Highness was handed a posy by 11-year-old Mia Dimelow and her mum Lisa was there with her friend Katie Hayes, to see the proud handover.

"I am a very proud mum," said Lisa.

People staying in Ellesmere on holiday were joined by locals to welcome the Royal visitor. People stood around the garden grounds, peering over the wall and railings. A few brought flags and one fellow was shining in a gold suit.

Possibly the youngest member of the crowd was one year old Luca Seddon, who was pushed in a pram by his mum Cara Brewer, and her mum Gabriella Stevens.

Also in the crowd were invited representatives of organisations that had made donations to the sculptures, including ABP, the TG Group, Halls Estate Agents and Tesco.

Earlier she visited the sisters’ birthplace, The Lyth, on the outskirts of the town, now home to their great-great nephew, Richard Jebb, his wife, Professor Susan Jebb and their son, Felix.

The grounds of The Lyth were too soft for the Royal helicopter, which landed in the grounds of Ellesmere College before.

The Princess also met long-serving members of Save the Children’s Ellesmere fund-raising branch, founded by Mr Jebb’s mother, Mrs Corinna Jebb, in 1968.

The international relief organisation now operates in 115 countries, including the UK, providing food, medicine, educational support, and ensuring that children’s rights are safeguarded.

Arriving at the mere-side, the Princess Royal was welcomed by Deputy Lieutenant for Shropshire Mrs Diana Flint and other civic dignitaries.

Entering the Jebb Garden, Her Royal Highness was greeted by children from Criftins and Cockshutt C of E primary schools singing a song of welcome.

They were joined by pupils from Ellesmere Primary School and Welshampton C of E School in an educational exercise related to Eglantyne Jebb, the work of Save the Children and the Rights of the Child.

The sculpture group’s education lead, Mrs Juliet Shone, explained how ideas put forward by children during lessons and art workshops had helped inspire some of the artworks that have been created during the garden project. .

Artistic co-ordinator, Mrs Trudi Graham, escorted The Princess Royal around the garden, first showing her an abstract sculpture, The Sisters, by Nick Eames, representing Eglantyne and Dorothy as ‘two strong, compassionate, influential women, who stood shoulder to shoulder, facing much hostility,’ when they launched the charity in 1919.

Nearby she saw one of the garden’s most popular attractions with children --an interactive labyrinth created by Keith Ashford and Elizabeth Turner. The winding path leads to a small, wooden shelter, housing the lone figure of a refugee child.

It symbolises the perilous journeys taken by desperate children trying to escape war, famine and natural disasters. Sculptor John Merrill, who created the wooden shelter, ‘Refuge’, enlisted his 12-year-old son, Josef to model the child.

A few yards away, the Princess Royal admired a 5ft stone carving by lettering artist John Neilson. It features the inspirational message ‘Mankind owes to the child the best it has to give’ – words used by Eglantyne Jebb when she wrote the Rights of the Child.

Other volunteers and representatives from local councils, businesses and community organisations supporting the project were in the garden to welcome the Princess. They included those involved in maintaining the garden in one of Shropshire’s most popular outdoor recreational attractions.

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan had a long chat with the Princess, where she remarked how large North Shropshire is.

Before leaving, to more singing by the children, the Princess was presented with a posy of flowers by two Welshampton primary school pupils. She also received a book of short stories about refugees, called ‘Lifelines, written by the local Witzend writers’ group, and presented by two Ellesmere primary school pupils.

Sculpture group chairman, Len Graham said: “We’re proud and grateful that The Princess Royal has found time in her busy schedule to accept our invitation to visit the Jebb Garden. This has been a wide-ranging project, involving all sectors of the community. Everyone who has contributed should rightly feel proud to receive this recognition.

“As Patron, The Princess has been a dedicated, hard-working supporter of Save the Children over more than 50 years. We hope this visit will help to raise awareness of the vital work that the charity carries out around the world, and also remind everyone that it all began here in Ellesmere – thanks to the humanity and vision of two determined sisters with a strong social conscience, who are too-often forgotten”

Mr Graham’s wife, Trudi, added: “Our project was conceived six years ago during the Syrian refugee crisis, with the theme ‘Children Displaced by Conflict.’ Given what has happened since in Gaza, Ukraine and other places where children are suffering, it is more relevant than ever that attention is focused on keeping them safe”

Mrs Diana Flint, Deputy Lieutenant of Shropshire officially welcomed the Princess Royal to the Jebb Garden on behalf of County. She said: “ The Shropshire Lieutenancy are delighted to be joining the local Save the Children group and volunteers from the Ellesmere Sculpture Initiative with this very special invitation from Save the Children to welcome Her Royal Highness, Princess Anne, The Princess Royal to visit Ellesmere.

"It is a gem of a town with its stunning location and the Mere, and we are so fortunate to live here.

“The Princess is a regular visitor to the county, and, she will be seeing its local beauty at first-hand. The Princess has been President and Patron of Save the Children for more than 50 years, and I believe it is a charity she holds very close in her affection.

“We in Ellesmere are all so proud of our association with Eglantyne Jebb who lived just outside the town, and it is well recognised that her work in founding Save the Children is of worldwide importance - sadly as relevant now as ever in a continually war torn world. Children are always at risk and in need of the vital support of Save the Children

“ I am proud to be welcoming the Princess Royal and making sure she meets the amazing volunteers and artists involved in the garden and others from the community who given their support to the project.

“Ellesmere is an arty place to be sure, bursting with creativity whether from the talented Fizzgigs community arts group, sculptors on the sculpture trail, our very creative Yarn Bombers and more-- be sure to admire the Woolly Eglantyne on top of the pillar box in the Square, and of course the artworks in the Jebb Garden."