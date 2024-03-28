Watch farmer's market organisers react to Queen Camilla's visit

Shrewsbury's Square was surrounded by a sea of Union Flag waving, smiley faces as Queen Camilla spent the best part of an hour chatting to people in the crowd and some of the 40 or so market traders.

The market has been built up over the last 18 years by Stuart and Jenny Jones who also run a market in Whitchurch and others totalling an event a week.

They have built up such a reputation that word about the market has spread far and wide, including to the Palace.

Businesses as diverse as chocolate makers, meat and cheese producers, distillers and many many more make it a popular regular destination for seekers of quality products.