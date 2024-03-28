We were with the Queen on her visit to Shrewsbury - and one thing may surprise you

We had plans to give the moment a big splash on the front page of the Shropshire Star but, sadly, that was also the date of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

With the nation in mourning, the Flaxmill's big moment after years of painstaking effort on the revamp had to fly under the radar.

So it was nice for one of Shrewsbury's most historic building's - the grandfather of the skyscrapers - to get a moment in the Royal spotlight as Queen Camilla came to town.

It has been a tough old time for the Royals, with the turmoil of King Charles and the Princess of Wales's cancer battles following on from the death of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Would Queen Camilla be able to keep soldiering on and bring smiles to faces amid all that going on in the background, on a chilly but bright Shropshire day?

Tasked with going along and getting the scoop, I was provided with top secret instructions - where to meet and what time, who will be there and a detailed itinerary... not for publication!