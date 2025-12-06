Two Shrewsbury retail properties up for auction with £400,000 guide price

The neighbouring units at 74 and 75 Mardol are listed with a guide price of £400,000.

They cover three storeys and have two self-contained, ground-floor retail units with ancillary stores, offices and staff rooms.

They are home to designer womenswear store Florence & Company and Rohan which sells high-end outdoor and travel clothing.

The two units currently generate a total of £28,000 per annum in rental income but this is set to rise to £41,500 from August next year, and then £45,500 from August 2027 until the end of the term in 2030.

The sale of the freehold is subject to the existing tenancies. Bond Wolfe is running the auction which takes place on December 10.

Commercial director Ian Tudor said: "The units house two excellent businesses [and] both agreed five-year renewal leases earlier this year.

"It makes this a highly attractive investment property, sitting as it does in a prominent position in Shrewsbury's attractive and popular town centre.

"As a result, we expect considerable interest from both home and abroad when this lot comes up at auction."

Mardol, running from Claremont Street to Mardol Quay, is one of Shrewsbury's oldest streets, with a number of timber-framed buildings dating from the 15th century.

It is known for its diverse range of independent businesses, coffee shops, restaurants and pubs while national operators there include Lakeland, Jessops and Pizza Express.

The Mardol property will be among 177 lots appearing in Bond Wolfe's next auction which will be livestreamed for remote bidding. Learn more at https://www.bondwolfe.com/.