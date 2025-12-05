Four-bedroom detached family home for sale for £349,000 in Telford

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement

A charming four-bedroom detached house on the market for £349,000 has just become available in a quiet, well-kept neighbourhood — an attractive option for families or anyone wanting a roomy, flexible home without breaking the bank.

Inside, the ground floor provides a welcoming hallway leading to a generous lounge and a separate dining room — ideal for family dinners or entertaining friends. The kitchen is practical and well fitted, with space for everyday cooking and easy access to the rear garden.

The contemporary kitchen diner has been thoughtfully designed

There’s also a useful downstairs cloakroom/WC. Upstairs, the house offers four good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom. Outside, the property benefits from driveway parking, a garage for extra storage, and a private rear garden - perfect for relaxing outdoors or for children to play safely.

If you’re after a straightforward, well-laid-out family home in Telford offering good space and value, this one could be just the ticket — and it’s unlikely to hang around for long.

The dual aspect living room has a cosy feel

