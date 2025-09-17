Parish council gives qualified support to controversial Telford children’s care home plan - full details

A parish council has given its qualified support to controversial plans to turn a house in Donnington into a care home for two children.

Four councillors withdrew from a meeting of Wrockwardine Wood & Trench Parish Council this week citing a conflict of interest as three of them sit on Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning committee and may have to make the final decision.

The fourth, and parish council chair, is also the Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for children and young people, learning, employment and skills.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds (Trench ward) told the meeting on Monday that she had already formed an opinion on the plan for the house in Bridle Walk, Donnington, and did not want to influence the discussion.

The parish council has posted on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning portal today (Tuesday, September 16) that it “was disappointing that there were no local residents at the meeting to put forward their views.

“The councillors present were sympathetic that children’s homes have a place in the community, but they raised concerns to the location of the property, which is a semi detached house, the lack of parking and the layout of the road which becomes congested evenings and weekends.”

The area in Donnington where a healthcare company wants a residential home for children. Picture: Google Maps

The parish requests that the borough’s planning committee “carefully review the congestion that additional parking will have on and an overstretched highway and the impact of having children with complex needs in a property that is semi-detached.”

Councillor Richard Overton, (Wrockwardine Wood East ward), is also the deputy leader of Telford & Wrekin Council and also chairs St George’s and Priorslee Parish Council.

He told the meeting that he had spoken in opposition to a similar application elsewhere in town, but the planning committee granted it.

“I support the principle of a care home but do not believe there is enough parking for staff. We can raise our concerns.”

The council was told that if the property remained as a house, there was nothing to prevent a family with children moving in.

Councillor Robert Wyatt (Trench ward) said: “If they get a bad Ofsted they can close them down.”

The Saisha Healthcare plan has brought a series of objections from local residents who were concerned over the impact on parking in the area.

Other concerns

Other concerns included potential anti-social behaviour, increased noise and disturbance.

It would, one objector wrote: “Disrupt the peaceful enjoyment of neighbouring properties.”

Only one local resident has offered the plan support. They said: “Fully in support of this as a local resident, foster carer and tutor to children in care.

“The estate promotes a nice calm, safe and nurturing environment for children to thrive.”

Saisha Healthcare has responded to concerns, with an updated statement on the Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning portal.

It said: “Saisha Healthcare are deeply committed to delivering outstanding care to children within the care system, ensuring they feel safe, valued, and supported.”

It had “reflected upon the comments and input from the neighbours, local community and key stakeholders and have made amendments to the service that we are proposing to ensure that everyone’s voice is heard and contributes to a positive solution for not just the young people that we aim to care for but the wider community in which we serve.”

It has reduced the number of children to a maximum of two who have “been diagnosed with a learning disability.”

This, they say “directly addresses the need for inclusive, person-centred residential care within Telford & Wrekin.”

Council officials are now considering the application following the end of the public consultation period.