Telford tip visited by Environment Agency officials after locals' disgust at weekend smell

Residents in the St Georges and Priorslee parts of Telford have been calling for action over a vile, eggy smell from the Granville landfill site at Redhill since March 2024.

The complaints and issues appeared to have reduced in recent months but March has seen a resurgence with significant complaints earlier in the month, and then major issues over the weekend.

Local Priorslee Councillor Paul Thomas, who has campaigned for action on the site with his fellow councillor Rachael Tyrrell, said that there had been more than 300 complaints over the past weekend.

Granville landfill site off Grange Lane in Redhill

The Environment Agency, which has been working with the management at the tip for some time, confirmed officials had visited yesterday in an attempt to find out what has been causing the increase in the smell.

A spokesman said: "Environment Agency officers visited the site on Monday morning to investigate the cause of the odour.

"As more information becomes available, we will provide updates through our website."

Writing on social media on Monday Councillor Thomas said: "The Environment Agency have been made aware of a significant increase in odour complaints over the weekend, with over 300 reports received.

"Officers from the EA are attending the site this morning to investigate the source of the issue. The matter is being taken seriously, and enquiries are ongoing."

Meanwhile, Wrekin Conservative MP, Mark Pritchard said in the wake of recent complaints he has written to both Telford & Wrekin Council and the Environment Agency to ask them to step in and deal with the issues.

He said: "I have received messages from constituents who say they are experiencing extremely strong hydrogen sulphide odours allegedly coming from the Granville landfill site which are causing them to stay indoors and shut their windows.

"I first wrote to Telford & Wrekin Council in January 2024 to raise my concerns and ask them to intervene to protect residents from odours from the Granville site.

"The council referred the matter to the Environment Agency.

"I wrote to the Environment Agency in March 2024, after which they started to monitor the site more frequently and recommended ways to solve the problem.

"In February 2025, after receiving several new reports of bad odours emanating from the Granville landfill site, I wrote to DEFRA Minister Mary Creagh MP to ask the government to take action to protect residents.

"I have written again to Telford & Wrekin Council and to the chief executive of the Environment Agency to ask them to intervene to protect my constituents from the ongoing foul odours."