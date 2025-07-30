Historic Telford hotel’s owners act after fire service slap ‘deficiencies’ notice on building

Now bosses at Hadley Park House Hotel are looking for listed building consent to upgrade to internal doors and screens at the Grade 2 listed property.

“Without the improvements, a significant part of the existing hotel would remain un-usable, and the viability of the business and the long term future of the building operating as a hotel would be compromised,” planning agents at BCHN Architects have told council planners.

The business website describes Hadley Park House Hotel award winning and four-star. It is also listed as an ‘approved venue’ by Telford & Wrekin Council.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service slapped a Notification of Deficiencies on the owners in October 2024.

A subsequent fire safety assessment prepared in January 2025 highlighted a lack of fire integrity to some of the internal doors.

Canadian businessman, Khalil Viraney, purchased Hadley Park House Hotel in early 2024 and took over management of the establishment in January 2025, say the agents.

Under the previous ownership of Mark and Geraldine Lewis the large, detached property with approximately three acres of land and gardens became a major wedding and events venue in the area. It is believed to date from the late 18th century.

Hadley Park House Hotel. Picture: Google Maps

In April this year the hotel owners and planning agents met with a conservation officer and a National Fire Advisor for Historic England.

The agents say they were advised to apply for listed building consent for the work.

“The proposal is to upgrade internal doors of the main house only,” the agents have told the council.

“The proposals are essential to overall fire integrity of the building and fire escape safety from the hotel bedrooms.

“The bedrooms on the first floor are currently out of use, as a direct consequence.”

Planning agents conclude: “The proposal is not considered to result in any significant harm to the historic fabric, nor will it harm the original character and appearance of the listed building.

“This is done through careful design and retaining and respecting the historical importance that this site holds in its surroundings.

“It will improve the functionality and the fire safety of the existing hotel and ensure its ling term viability.

“In conclusion, for the reasons outlined above, it is considered that these proposals are well-considered, modest and proportionate and will help to ensure the restoration and long-term future of this fabulous listed building.”