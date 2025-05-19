Spacious five-bedroom Telford home for sale at £250,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This spacious five-bedroom semi-detached home in Telford is listed for £250,000 — offering fantastic value for families needing room to grow in a convenient residential setting.

Located in Arleston, Kingsland, the property features a generous lounge, a separate dining room with garden access, and a fully fitted kitchen with ample worktop space. There’s also a ground-floor guest room with its own en-suite wet room, giving flexibility for multigenerational living or visiting relatives.

All the rooms are spacious

Upstairs, you’ll find four well-proportioned bedrooms, including a master with dressing area and en-suite, plus a stylish family bathroom. The private rear garden is mostly lawned with a patio area, and the driveway at the front offers off-road parking.

With great local schools, shops and access to the M54, this family-friendly home ticks a lot of boxes — especially at this price point.