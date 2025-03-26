Controversial roundabout adverts plan dropped because council doesn't own land

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The plan to place four one-metre-tall signs on the new Crudgington roundabout in the village north of Admaston had also proven controversial with local residents.

One local said the roundabout is seeing “near collisions daily as people become used to new layout – advertisements would increase the risk with a further distraction".

The dimension of the roundabout signs. Image: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning officers told their council colleagues that they would recommend the adverts plan for refusal if it wasn’t withdrawn.

Officials were “unable to support the scheme in its current form, mainly due to the roundabout not being completed and a council owned asset at present.”

The planner added: “Whilst withdrawing the scheme would be the ideal option, I have been advised that if withdrawal is not confirmed in writing, the scheme will be recommended for refusal.”

The applicant managed to withdraw the scheme just over two hours before the planner was due to confirm the refusal recommendation being made official at 4pm on Monday (March 24).

The applicant added that she will “re-assess once the ownership has been given” to the council.