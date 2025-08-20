Grade II-listed four-bed detached house for sale in Myddle, near Shrewsbury

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Tucked away in the charming Shropshire village of Myddle, this stunning Grade II-listed detached home is now on the market for £599,950. Full of original character yet designed for modern living, it’s the perfect family home for those seeking both style and space.

Available through Purplebricks, this property combines period features with versatile accommodation. From the welcoming reception hall with its exposed beams and inglenook fireplace, to the L-shaped lounge with log-burning stove and the cosy study or snug, the ground floor offers a warm and flexible living environment.

There are exposed oak beams and period features throughout the house

The farmhouse-style kitchen comes complete with integrated appliances and there’s also a practical utility room, store and cloakroom.

Upstairs, four well-proportioned bedrooms are complemented by a family bathroom, while a hidden gem sits above the double garage in the form of a self-contained guest suite with en-suite shower.

Perfect for visiting relatives or those wanting private space, it adds a unique bonus to the home.

There is space to park several cars

The grounds are just as impressive, with landscaped gardens surrounding the house, complete with sweeping lawns, fruit trees and a pretty ornamental pond. There’s generous parking too, along with potential scope for development subject to planning permission.

Set within the peaceful countryside yet within easy reach of Shrewsbury, this home offers the best of both worlds – rural tranquillity with excellent connections. Purplebricks has a strong presence in Shropshire, and viewings are highly recommended to truly appreciate all this property has to offer.