Bournemouth make forward signing ahead of Wolves clash

The Cherries welcome Vitor Pereira's side to the south coast tomorrow, coming into the game off the back of a 4-2 defeat to Liverpool on the opening day, in a game where they originally came back from 2-0 down to level 2-2.

They face a Wolves side that started the season with a 4-0 loss to Manchester City and Bournemouth have bolstered their ranks just days before taking on Wolves.

Adli has arrived from Bayer Leverkusen, where he scored 23 times in 143 matches for the German club and follows the signing of Ben Doak from Liverpool.

"I'm very proud first of all to play for a club like Bournemouth," Adli said.

"I was looking at my next move and I felt like Bournemouth was the perfect place for me.

"The people around give me a lot of confidence here and I'm very impressed with the facilities. The people at the club are full of love, so I'm very happy and proud to play for Bournemouth and hopefully achieve good things."

The Adli deal comes after Bournemouth sold Dango Ouattara to Brentford in a deal worth up to £42.5million.

The Burkina Faso international scored nine goals in 37 appearances in all competitions last season.

Bournemouth have also sold key players Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez and Illia Zabarnyi this summer as part of a rebuild in which they have also invested in incomings.

They take on a Wolves side that has just signed Jackson Tchatchoua as their fourth summer addition, but is in desperate need of some more signings before the transfer window closes.

Last season Wolves lost at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League but won away, while also losing in the FA Cup on penalties.