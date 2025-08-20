Four-bed detached home with generous driveway and land potential for £650,000

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Nestled in the village of Claverley near Bridgnorth, this impressive four-bedroom detached house is listed for £650,000. With a spacious layout, elegant interiors, and an in-and-out driveway, it presents luxury and practicality for growing families or those keen to expand with development opportunities.

Four-bedroom detached house

Step inside to find a welcoming entrance hall accessing a bright, bay-fronted living room with a character fireplace, a downstairs cloakroom, and a modern fitted kitchen with island, integrated appliances, and utility room with access to a garage.

Upstairs, you’ll find a generous master bedroom with en-suite, three additional sizable bedrooms, and a contemporary family bathroom. The property includes a private rear garden, in-and-out driveway, and a double garage, with the standout feature of an additional parcel of land that offers exciting potential for development (subject to planning).

