Plans for 114-home scheme in Bayston Hill deferred after almost 500 objections

Redrow Homes Midlands wants to build 114 homes on land west of Lyth Hill Road in Bayston Hill, which includes open space, infrastructure, and access.

The developer was also seeking for outline permission for four serviced self-build plots when its case was put forward for Shropshire Council’s Northern Planning Committee to decide on Tuesday (August 19).

Speaking on behalf of the applicant, Jen Towers said the firm is proposing to build 28 affordable homes, which equates just over 24% of the total amount – more than is required.

“I am aware of infrastructure and drainage related concerns raised by local councillors and members of the public. We have, however, demonstrated with officers that the site has no environmental or technical constraints that will prevent it coming forward.

“We have worked closely with officers, including highways and the local drainage authority, submitting comprehensive data to satisfy their needs and expectations.”

People gathered outside The Guildhall in Shrewsbury to protest about plans to build 114 homes off Lyth Hill Road in Bayston Hill. Picture: Supplied by Teri Trickett

Ms Towers added that the developer is also willing to pay the council £1.6 million in infrastructure projects.

However, the scheme has been met with a lot of resentment, with 485 objections lodged. Issues highlighted include the local GP surgery and dental practice being beyond capacity, the primary school is full, and Lyth Hill Road is narrow.

There are also existing problems with surface water flooding that overflow drains, they said, while there are concerns about the destruction of habitats, loss of mature trees/hedgerows and the negative impact of wildlife.

Many objectors also stood outside the Guildhall prior to the meeting to protest against the scheme.

“When the material considerations are considered are weighed in the balance, the adverse impacts of this proposal would significantly, and demonstrably, outweigh the benefits,” said Councillor Teri Trickett, who represents Bayston Hill.

“I respectfully therefore urge the committee to defer this application with an extended consultation to fully address all these considerations, or refuse it.”

The developers did receive the backing of 20 members of the public though, who said the evelopment could help meet local housing needs, provide larger family homes, and support economic growth.

No objections were made bv Shropshire Council’s technical consultees.

Councillor Carl Rowley (St Martins) proposed that the application was refused due its density.

“There are too many houses in that area,” he said.

However, Charlotte Morrison, planning and development services manager at Shropshire Council, said she had concerns about the authority being able to defend itself at appeal, plus the costs involved.

“I would make the decision for it to be deferred rather than refusal in order for us to come back to planning committee,” she said.

“However, members should be aware that we probably won’t get the opportunity to come back to planning committee because we have a note with an intent to appeal, which is standard business practice.

“They have been waiting a really long time for this decision, the application has been in since 2024. I can see what members are saying about density and all the other points, but weighted in the balance, my view would be we shouldn’t move to refuse this.”

In response, Cllr Rowley said the committee’s decision making is being taken away from them especially when it seems everyone is all on the same page.

However, he eventually agreed to change his proposal for the application to be deferred so that officers can open negotiations with the developer. That was agreed by five of his colleagues, with two voting against and one abstaining.