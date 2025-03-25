Developer responds to 100-home proposal concerns for Wem

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Persimmon Homes West Midlands, Northern Trust Limited, and the Harrison family have jointly submitted a reserved matters application for the development on land west of Lowe Hill Road in Wem after their outline plans got the green light following an appeal.

Plans have been submitted for 100 homes to be built off Lowe Hill Road in Wem. Picture: Persimmon Homes

Shropshire Council refused the original application in June 2020 due to landscape and visual harm issues, as well as harm to local biodiversity. However, planning inspector, Martin Chandler said that, in support of the appeal, evidence was provided to overcome these matters.

However, both Wem Town Council and Wem Rural Parish Council have objected to the scheme, especially with regards to the proposed single access into and out of the site due to its proximity to the entrance to Thomas Adams School and the junction with Pyms Road.

“The increased number of vehicles entering and leaving the development will cause significant traffic issues in the town,” said Wem Town Council clerk, Penny O’Hagan.

“It is the council’s aspiration to extend the route of the current town bus to include new housing developments in the town which would reduce residents’ reliance on vehicles for shorter journeys within the town itself.

“Therefore the proposed road layout within the development should be designed in such a way as to provide for a potential bus route along with sufficient space for associated public transport infrastructure to facilitate any future expansion of the bus network in the town.”

Ms O’Hagan added that the town council is also very concerned about the design of the proposed play area.

“No other public open spaces in Wem have wooden play equipment and the council has serious concerns over the longevity of wooden equipment in this location,” she said.

“In addition to this, the equipment to be provided is uninspiring for such a large development and not designed for the 2-18 age group as stated in the application. The town council would wish to see equipment provided that is of high quality, inclusive and installed on a surface that accessible for all.”

Joshua Parnham, planner at Permisson Homes West Midlands, has now provided a response to the concerns.

“Regarding the single point of access onto the site, it is worth noting that this single access point has been formally approved under the outline planning consent for the scheme,” said Mr Parnham.

“The approved access detail makes provisions for the delivery of a raised table on Lowe Hill Road to reduce vehicle speeds and facilitate pedestrian movement. This provision has been incorporated into the approved design to ensure safety to pedestrians in light of the proximity to Thomas Adams School.

“The existing ‘School Keep Clear’ markings along Lowe Hill Road are also to be repainted as part of the residential schemes access infrastructure works.

“A bus route shall not be provided as part of the residential scheme proposed with this provision having not been established as a requirement under the outline consent or through the S106 agreement.

“Furthermore, this has not been previously requested by the Highways Authority during the outline application consultation process.

“In regards to the design of the LEAP area to be provided onsite, PHWM are currently liaising with Shropshire Council’s green infrastructure advisor to agree a design for the provision proposed.

“This design is to be agreed with the Local Authority via a separate planning condition to be granted under the reserved matters consent.

“The company is considering both the green infrastructure advisor’s and Wem Town Council’s comments as part of the final LEAP design to be proposed.”

Wem Town Council will discuss the response when it meets this Thursday (March 27).