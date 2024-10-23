Stunning 18th-century Shrewsbury mansion built for a lieutenant is listed for sale - take a look at the incredible renovation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ford Hall is a handsome Georgian country house that was originally built in 1729 for Lieutenant George Calcott, the youngest son of Thos Gough, late of Ford. The property has recently undergone a complete renovation and refurbishment before hitting the market for a guide price of £1,950,000 with Knight Frank estate agents.

The seven-bedroom Shrewsbury mansion has retained many of its period features including an early 18th-century staircase that sweeps across its three floors with open landings and oak beams.

Set in 2.44 acres of land, Ford Hall offers a wildlife pool and a range out outbuildings including garaging and further workshops. Meanwhile, the property boasts a games room and cinema room inside as part of its leisure facilities, and elegant living through beautifully designed rooms including the modern kitchen.

The listing says: "Ford Hall is a handsome Grade II listed Georgian country house which has recently undergone complete renovation and refurbishment in order to offer generous accommodation. Benefitting from Control 4 technology enabling lighting, temperature, entertainment and security, all of which can be operated remotely from the owner's phone.

"Originally built in 1729 for Lieutenant George Calcott, the youngest son of Thos Gough, late of Ford, Ford Hall provides superb modern family accommodation amidst many period features including an early 18th century staircase sweeping across its three floors with open landings and large rooms, lit by deep sash windows, oak beams and original fireplaces.

"The impressive stone pillared entrance opens to a large entrance hall leading towards the principal sitting room. To the rear, with views across the gardens and wildlife pool, a well-equipped kitchen features an electric five oven AGA, many inbuilt appliances including a spacious corner fridge and wine fridge. The flagstone flooring continues into an entertainment room with spacious dining area with garden doors opening onto a large patio and loggia.

"To the right of the kitchen is a sumptuous seating area set around a marble inglenook fireplace with Clearview log burner. The ground floor flows onto a basement level which offers further family seating areas including a games room and sunken cinema; a wine cellar and store area complete the lower level.

"Each of the two landings on the additional floors offer versatile space, lit by central sash windows framing the private views of Ford Hall's parkland and established trees. The bedrooms reflect different period and modern details including panelled ceilings, with plenty of built in wardrobes and storage; beautiful bathrooms with roll top baths and large showers complement the spacious and high-ceilinged bedrooms. The second floor has also recently undergone a sympathetic scheme of renovation and now provides further bedroom space, along with a media room and bathrooms."

The house features beautiful parkland style gardens with mature trees, a sunken rose garde, and wildlife pool. Stocked borders make up the surrounding grounds of Ford Hall providing a "peaceful and private location".

Ford Hall boasts two driveways with gated entrances as well as extensive parking space.

