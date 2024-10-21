Shropshire Star
Oswestry house 'with great potential' going under the hammer with reduced guide price - take a look around

A three-bedroom end of terrace home in need of a full renovation will go under the hammer at the end of this month.

By Luke Powell
Published

The property on Vyrnwy Road in Oswestry has received a reduction in guide price ahead an auction on October 31.

The house is available for cash buyers only through Town & Country Property Auctions and has a new guide price of £65,000.

Registration for the auction is now open, and bidding begins at 5.30pm before closing at 6.30pm.

The property in Oswestry going under the hammer on October 31. Picture: Rightmove and Town & Country Property Auctions
Inside the three-bedroom house. Picture: Rightmove and Town & Country Property Auctions
Inside the three-bedroom house. Picture: Rightmove and Town & Country Property Auctions
Inside the three-bedroom house. Picture: Rightmove and Town & Country Property Auctions
The property in Oswestry going under the hammer on October 31. Picture: Rightmove and Town & Country Property Auctions
The property in Oswestry going under the hammer on October 31. Picture: Rightmove and Town & Country Property Auctions

The house has great potential according to the listing that states: "This three-bedroomed, end of terraced property is in need of a full renovation but offers the purchaser the potential to create a great family home situated in walking distance of the town centre."

Further information on the property can be found on Rightmove.

