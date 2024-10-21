Oswestry house 'with great potential' going under the hammer with reduced guide price - take a look around
A three-bedroom end of terrace home in need of a full renovation will go under the hammer at the end of this month.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The property on Vyrnwy Road in Oswestry has received a reduction in guide price ahead an auction on October 31.
The house is available for cash buyers only through Town & Country Property Auctions and has a new guide price of £65,000.
Registration for the auction is now open, and bidding begins at 5.30pm before closing at 6.30pm.
The house has great potential according to the listing that states: "This three-bedroomed, end of terraced property is in need of a full renovation but offers the purchaser the potential to create a great family home situated in walking distance of the town centre."
Further information on the property can be found on Rightmove.