Residents in Shrewsbury wake up to no power - here's when National Grid says it will return

National Grid is reporting a power cut in the SY4 area of Shrewsbury.

At 8am, 33 properties in the county town were without power.

The outage was first reported to National Grid at 5.35am.

The power cut is being described as a 'high voltage' incident. National Grid says these incidents tend to be larger and affect the wider area.

Power is expected to be restored by 12pm today (May 29).

Further information can be found on National Grid's live power cut map.