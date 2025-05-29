A major planning application for 61 houses, a foodstore and healthcare facility in Presteigne will be submitted to Powys County Council.

The mixed use development comprising of up to 61 houses, a healthcare facility of up to 140m2 and a convenience retail store of approximately 370m2 on the former Kaye Foundry Site.

The application site is a vacant, previously developed, site in the centre of the town. The previous use of the site was as Kaye Presteigne’s alloy foundry. However, soon after the company entered administration in 2010, the buildings on the site were demolished.

The site has therefore consisted solely of disused concrete slabs and hardstanding for over a decade.

Whilst the site owners have sought to keep the site secure and tidy, the site is an eyesore in the centre of the historic former County town of Radnorshire, significantly detracting from Presteigne’s townscape.

The site predominantly adjoins the town’s Conservation Area, with small portions to the north and south-west lying within it.

Following receipt of feedback from a statutory pre-application consultation exercise, an outline planning application will be submitted and, should outline planning consent be granted, a reserved matters application will follow.

A detailed scheme for the site, including layout, landscaping, detailed design and appearance has yet to be drawn up.

At this stage it is anticipated that construction on the site will be undertaken in two distinct phases.

The first phase will cover development on the site area comprising the commercial uses and dwellings 1-24 and 56-57 inclusive. The second phase will cover development on the remainder of the site.

The 61 houses are likely to be made up of 18 one bedroom two person houses, 22 two bedroom or four person houses, 10 three bedroom or five person houses, two four bedroom or seven person houses, three one bed or two person bungalows, five two bedroom or three person bungalows and one three bedroom or five person bungalow

All to be constructed from a palette of high-quality materials to provide a

harmonious development that has regard to local building materials and contributes to a sense of place.

The outline application states; “Given the location of the development site and the economic, social, cultural and environmental impacts associated with the proposals , it is also considered evident that the proposals represent a sustainable form of development. No unacceptable adverse impacts have been identified as arising from the proposed development.”

Presteigne and Norton Town Council will consider the outline application at the June meeting and Powys County Council will make a final decision.