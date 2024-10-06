Picturesque land near Telford with 'endless possibilities' is listed for sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The large plot in Sheriffhales has hit the market with a guide price of £110,000. According to the listing, the land that is half an acre in size offers "endless possibilities and is suitable for various uses" - subject to local planning regulations.

It adds that the neighbouring plot of land has gained pre-approval for development "indicating the exciting potential for this land".

The listing states: "Whether you envision building your dream home, establishing a business, or embarking on a development project, this land offers endless possibilities."

Half an acre of land for sale in Sheriffhales in Telford, picture: Purplebricks

Owners can enjoy stunning countryside surroundings in the picturesque setting.

The plot also benefits from being situated close to major motorways for convenient travel, and close to local schools making it suitable for a family to take on.

Further information on the land can be found on Purplebricks.