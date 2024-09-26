150-year-old south Shropshire house once part of larger 'palace' listed for sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The property in Wistanstow, Craven Arms has been hit the market for £315,000 with McCartneys LLP estate agents.

The listing states that the building was "once part of a larger residence" and purpose built in 1870 as an "Archbishop's Palace".

The property dating back to 1870 in south Shropshire, picture: Rightmove and McCartneys LLP

The three bedroom, semi-detached house, located in a quiet rural village setting, is full of character and said to have retained much of its "original grandeur" such as high ceilings large picture windows and iron railings, and even boasts a roof terrace.

The first floor roof terrace features gravel flooring and is bound by iron railings. Owners of the property can enjoy pleasant views across the Stretton Hills from the area.

A terrace area, picture: Rightmove and McCartneys LLP

An entrance hall leads to a dining room and kitchen with vinyl flooring. The property offers chance for modernisation inside.

The kitchen could be modernised, picture: Rightmove and McCartneys LLP

The ground floor also features a utility room and toilet, as well as a side entrance hall, and a living room.

Inside the house, picture: Rightmove and McCartneys LLP

Stairs rise to the first floor landing that features a window to the front and access to a loft hatch as well as the three bedrooms.

Parking to the rear of the property, picture: Rightmove and McCartneys LLP

Outside, a handrail leads to a paved patio with space for a bistro table and chairs. There is also allocated parking to the rear of the property.

A garage with parking, picture: Rightmove and McCartneys LLP

A single garage with a grassed parking area to the front completes offerings. The timber framed garage is detached from the building and accessed from a track.

