Two countryside houses with tennis court, stables and barn listed for sale at £1.5 million

The houses in Ford Heath, Shrewsbury offer pretty picturesque gardens, private driveways and delightful far-reaching views over the Welsh Hills, as well as characteristic features inside.

The first property, named 'Willow Field', features a drawing room, kitchen/breakfast room, and sitting room to the south of the house that ensures they are filled with natural light, making the utmost of the open views.

Adjacent to the kitchen is a large and useful utility/boot room that has separate external access, and a comfortable sitting room with French Doors out onto a rear terrace. A drawing room is then found nearby, featuring an open fire and views of the garden from two aspects, and a large dining room completes the reception space with characterful beamed ceiling, arched windows and an open fire.

Stairs rise to the first floor where a split landing gives access to five double bedrooms and two bathrooms. Many of the bedrooms are said to offer 'delightful views' over the grounds and surrounding countryside.

Although being sold together by Knight Frank estate agents, Willow Field and its 4.65 acres of land is available for sale separately with a guide price of £825,000.

The separate listing says "an adjacent property (Corner Cottage) and a further 10.7 acres is available by separate negotiation."

The second property called 'Corner Cottage' shares a long sweeping driveway, and both houses' feature private parking.

Corner Cottage is described as a "delightful, detached country cottage, with pretty gardens and a private driveway."

The house features a southerly orientation to the rear, and offers a generous kitchen breakfast room with a range of fitted units and views over the gardens.

Two reception rooms are found adjacent to the kitchen, as well as a characterful sitting room with exposed beams and inglenook fireplace, and a nearby dining room, with an open fire and views over the grounds.

Stairs then rise to the first floor that offers three bedrooms and a family bathroom - one bedroom is accessed via another.

Both house's feature outbuildings and separate landscaped gardens. South of Willow Field is a large lawned area that is flanked by mature borders and established trees. Adjacent to this is a productive kitchen garden with a greenhouse, and nearby is a range of outbuildings, including stables, a barn, and garages.

And, beyond Willow Field's gardens is a tennis court that is backed by woodland, and a paddock.

Meanwhile, Corner Cottage sits in more than half an acre of south-facing private garden and its driveway leads to a carport and garden store.

The listing says: "In addition to both properties immediate grounds are ring fenced fields and a useful field shelter south of the drive. Two ponds are surrounded by established mixed woodland."

Adding: "The owners propose to enter an overage agreement onto part of the land North of the driveway. Please ask the agents for further information.

"There is a footpath that passes along part of the driveway, please see the land plan and ask the agent for further information."

