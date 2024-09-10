Stunning former working corn mill now converted into homes on market for £1.1m

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Available through agents Halls, Grade II listed Mill House Farm at Cruckmeole, Hanwood, near Shrewsbury has six bedrooms, four reception rooms, three bathrooms, lovely gardens, two ponds and enjoys a beautiful location.

Mill House Farm was formerly a working corn mill known as Cruckmeole Watermill and powered by the Rea Brook.

The farmhouse comprises spacious, naturally well-lit and versatile rooms. The ground floor accommodation includes an entrance hall with staircase to the first floor, a drawing room with a log burning stove and patio doors to a lovely terrace, dining room, guest wc, rear hall, music room, boot room, utility and lobby with access to a workshop.

The spacious and attractive farmhouse kitchen has an extensive solid oak work surface area, central island, integrated appliances, exposed beams, access to a pantry and French doors leading to the garden.

The first floor has four bedrooms, including one with an en-suite shower room, a useful study, bathroom, shower room and separate wc. There are two more bedrooms on the second floor.

The three, self-contained apartments in the converted mill have great potential for holiday lets. The two bedroomed apartments are beautifully appointed and all have character and exposed beams and one has a feature vaulted ceiling.

Mill House Farm has two garages and is set within appealing lawned gardens with an extensive Indian sandstone paved sun terrace overlooking the surrounding land. The terrace is ideal for outdoor entertaining with a covered seating space and sun awning.

The gardens contain numerous shrubs and specimen trees, a variety of fruit trees and two ponds.

Of interest to horse owners and hobby farmers, the 8.2 acres of land is split into two paddocks, one of which borders Rea Brook, on which there are fishing rights.

Viewing is by appointment with Halls’ Barker Street office in Shrewsbury on 01743 236444.