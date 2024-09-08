Former pub-turned-stylish town house offering 'sophistication and comfort' up for sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The five-bedroom property has hit the market for £495,000 and features a cinema room, spacious garden and modern interior, and is approached by a private road.

The Grade II listed building on Shropshire Street was formerly the Coach and Horses pub, and planning permission was sought in 2015 to turn the former public house into living accommodation.

The former Coach and Horses Public House in market Drayton, picture: Yopa

The home listed with Yopa is said to have retained its charm, and the town house's open concept living spaces 'blend sophistication and comfort'.

After entering the property through electric gates and a private road, the homeowners can enjoy a spacious driveway that provides convenient off-road parking.

The town house's kitchen, picture: Yopa

Inside the Grade II listed former pub, picture: Yopa

Inside, the town house's entrance is said to set the tone for the warm living spaces.

The property's ground floor boasts an open-plan kitchen/dining room with a large island, integrated appliances, and bi-fold doors leading a garden that is ideal for entertaining.

The lounge offers a warm space, picture: Yopa

The house features a cinema room, picture: Yopa

A lounge featuring an Inglenook fireplace offers cosy and snug living, and creates an inviting atmosphere. Meanwhile, a utility room, cellar access, and a cloakroom complete the ground floor.

Upstairs, the master bedroom features an en-suite and dressing area, while the cinema room offers space for family relaxation.

Stylish and modern bedroom, picture: Yopa

The master bedroom dressing room, picture: Yopa

There are also additional double-sized bedrooms, a family bathroom and a shower room.

Shower room inside the property, picture: Yopa

Outside, the house's garden is ideal for outdoor gatherings and features artificial grass.

Ideal space for entertaining, picture: Yopa

Spacious garden with artificial grass, picture: Yopa

Further information on the property can be found on Yopa's website.