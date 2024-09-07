Affordable homes plan for village withdrawn after locals complain over speed limit and sewage smells

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A planning application by developers TC Homes Ltd was submitted to Shropshire Council in July that proposed 11 new affordable homes be built in the village of Dorrington, south of Shrewsbury.

The homes were proposed for a 0.59-hectare patch of land to the south of The Farrs, a small development of homes built in the village around 2017.

But the plans have now been withdrawn by the developers after coming under fire from residents and the local parish council.

The proposed location for the new builds was a fallow grass field, which the developers said was of "limited ecological value".