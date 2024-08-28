Former Citizens Advice office set for conversion into apartments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Simon Savva submitted plans for the proposal in Tan Bank, Wellington. Writing on behalf of Mr Savva, LJD Design said that the two-storey premises includes a generous car park.

“The building is largely arranged over two floors which previously provided a number of partitioned offices and meeting rooms at ground and first floor levels, together with WC facilities and mezzanine storage,” reads the design and access statement.

“Externally, the site incorporates a substantial enclosed car park to the rear with gated access to the front, which provides circa in excess of 30 parking spaces with additional public car parking located nearby.

“The works are to include internal alterations, to provide 10 no self-contained apartments over the two existing floors.

The former Citizens Advice building in Tan Bank, Wellington. Picture: LJD Design

“The main front entrance will maintain its current circulation area including the main staircase which will be adapted to ensure ‘means of escape’ fire enclosure. A lift is also proposed for future ease between floors.

“The internal layouts have been carefully considered in their layouts to include space standards to suit the gross floor areas of each individual units,”

Telford & Wrekin Council concluded that prior approval is not required for the application. The change of use must be carried out within three years.