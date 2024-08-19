Next steps outlined for 250 new planned homes in fast-growing part of Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Working alongside Homes England and AtkinsRealis, Telford & Wrekin Council shared plans about the development on greenfield land to the west of Lawley during a two-week consultation period.

People were able to view the proposal at Lawley Community Hub, while comments could also be sent via an online questionnaire.

The scheme consists of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, with a quarter being affordable.

There will also be a total of 635 private car spaces, including garages, as well as 97 on-street spaces, with an area of parking proposed at the junction where Arleston Lane meets Pepper Mill and Glendale to help relieve congestion during peak times.

The existing section of Arleston Lane will be widened to 5.5 metres, where it will be taken into the north development parcel. Part of the existing northern section of Arleston Lane along the northwestern boundary is proposed as a cycle and pedestrian route, which will rejoin the proposed highway.

A green corridor through the centre of the site also retains existing woodland, and a series of attenuation ponds also run parallel to the western boundary.

A Telford & Wrekin Council spokesperson said responses during the consultation will now be reviewed and collated to support an outline planning application which will be submitted in the autumn.