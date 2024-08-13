Home and holiday business in former Shropshire railway station up for sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The former Coalport Station near Ironbridge has gone on the market after undergoing a transformation into a stunning family home and thriving holiday business.

Coalport Station opened in 1863 as part of the Severn Valley Line, two stops north of Bridgnorth, but the station was closed 100 years later as part of the planned closure of the northern end of the line.

Since 2003, the stunning site has undergone huge changes, with renovations to the main building, grounds and platforms, as well as the addition of two British Railways Mark 1 carriages which have been converted into holiday accommodation.

Photo: Rightmove/Berriman Eaton

The period house has three good-sized reception rooms, each with a fireplace. The first of the bedrooms is on the ground floor, with a private ensuite and adjoining dressing room.

Upstairs are three more bedrooms, one with a WC, and a separate family bathroom.

Photo: Rightmove/Berriman Eaton

Historical planning permission, which lapsed in 2017, was granted to substantially extend the main house.

The former waiting room has been converted into an office. Photo: Rightmove/Berriman Eaton

The former waiting room on one of the platforms has also been converted into an office.

Photo: Rightmove/Berriman Eaton

Dating from the 1960s, the two Great Western carriages were purchased and installed on the old railway line, accessed from the original platform that is landscaped for outdoor dining.

Carriage one provides three bedrooms (sleeps six) with two bathrooms and a fully equipped open-plan living and kitchen area, while carriage two offers two bedrooms (sleeps four) and two en-suite bathrooms, along with an open-plan live-in area and fully equipped kitchen.

Inside one of the converted carriages. Photo: Rightmove/Berriman Eaton

According to the listing, there has been an average gross income over the last five years of around £65,000 per annum from the two carriages.

The property is currently up for sale for offers in the region of £975,000 and is being listed by Berriman Eaton in Bridgnorth.

Photo: Rightmove/Berriman Eaton

The full listing is available to view online at: rightmove.co.uk/properties/150732626