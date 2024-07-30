Affordable homes planned for Shropshire village next to seven-year-old development

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A planning application has been submitted to Shropshire Council that could lead to 11 new affordable homes built in Dorrington, south of Shrewsbury.

The homes are proposed for a 0.59 hectare patch of land to the south of The Farrs, a small development of homes built in the village around 2017.

Currently, the patch of land is a fallow grass field, which the developers, TC Homes Ltd, say is of "limited ecological value".

If the application is approved, the new homes will be made up eight homes to rent, and three homes to buy.

The site of the proposed development. Photo: Google

In renting, the term 'affordable housing' applies to homes that are let at least 20 per cent below local market rents, or let at rates set between market rents and social rents.

When they are sold, 'affordable housing' applies to homes that are sold at least 20 per cent below local market value, or are available through shared ownership or 'rent to buy' schemes.

The Dorrington development proposals state that eight of the new homes will be available for social, affordable or intermediate rent, while three will be available for affordable home ownership.

According to the application the homes "would be managed and rented by an approved housing association"

The application is open for consultation until August 20, and can be viewed online using Shropshire Council's planning portal and reference 24/02352/FUL