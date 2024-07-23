See inside grand farmhouse with views of the Wrekin up for sale with more than 30 acres of land
A farmhouse boasting more than 30 acres of land has become the latest £1million-plus property to hit the market.
The six-bedroom property on Meeson Grange, in Meeson north of Telford, features a concrete yard with a variety of uses, versatile land, outbuildings including stables, and lovely views of The Wrekin.
The house and its land have been listed for a guide price of £1,115,000 with Barbers Rural Consultancy LLP.
The farmhouse is said to be in need of a modernisation, but had great potential. Originally a three-storey house, the farmhouse was altered in the 1960s and extended to its current layout.
The ground floor features a spacious living area through a dining room, sitting room and lounge that all have open fires and sliding doors to the garden. There is also a kitchen, office, wet room and an outside utility room.
Upstairs, the first floor features six good-sized bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and bathrooms, and although the house appears dated inside, there is the potential for renovation to provide modern living accommodation that is ideal for family living.
Outside, the property features gardens to the front of the house that are enclosed by buildings and a half-height brick walls with tall trees that make it private. To the rear of the property is also a vegetable patch.
Additionally, Meeson Grange features a range of outbuildings - all in a 'reasonable' condition. These include a stable block with six stables and five open garages and hay loft over brick buildings with potential to convert - subject to any necessary consents, a steel portal-framed workshop and a store, and a Dutch barn with storage.
Moreover, a concrete yard large building was originally used for loose housing and features attached general purpose stores including former dairy areas.
The purchase of Meeson Grange provides an opportunity for those looking to extend their current farming enterprises.
Lot one of land that features the farmhouse, farm buildings and paddocks to the rear is a combined 8.17 acres big. Lot two with arable land is 14.08 acres large, and lot three with arable land adjoining the River Meese is 11.72 Acres in size.
