Inside end-of-terrace house for sale from £70,000 but in need of a lot of work

A small end-of-terrace house near a town centre could be yours for as little as £70,000, but a lot of work will need to be done to it before anyone can move in.

By David Stubbings
Published
House on Salop Road, Oswestry. Photo: Auction House/Rightmove

The three-bed home on Salop Road, Oswestry, is going under the hammer at a property auction next month.

Photos from inside the disused house show how it is completely empty with bare walls and floors in some rooms, peeling wallpaper and not even any kitchen fittings, apart from an old fridge.

Listing it, Auction House says the home also comes with two basement rooms.

In the kitchen of the house on Salop Road, Oswestry. Photo: Auction House/Rightmove
In the hallway of the house on Salop Road, Oswestry. Photo: Auction House/Rightmove

Anyone interesting can attend open house viewings on Saturdays July 20, August 3 or August 10, ahead of the auction on Monday, August 12.

In the bathroom of the house on Salop Road, Oswestry. Photo: Auction House/Rightmove
In the living room of the house on Salop Road, Oswestry. Photo: Auction House/Rightmove

More details about the house, viewings and auction can be found at Rightmove.

In one of the rooms in the house on Salop Road, Oswestry. Photo: Auction House/Rightmove
