Inside end-of-terrace house for sale from £70,000 but in need of a lot of work

The three-bed home on Salop Road, Oswestry, is going under the hammer at a property auction next month.

Photos from inside the disused house show how it is completely empty with bare walls and floors in some rooms, peeling wallpaper and not even any kitchen fittings, apart from an old fridge.

Listing it, Auction House says the home also comes with two basement rooms.

Anyone interesting can attend open house viewings on Saturdays July 20, August 3 or August 10, ahead of the auction on Monday, August 12.

