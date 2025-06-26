Sweet deal on offer as successful chocolate business in Shropshire's 'Little Switzerland' goes on sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Chocolate Haven, a profitable luxury confectionery business in Church Stretton, is on the market due to the owner’s "reluctant" decision to sell. The aptly named business trades from a prominently located lock-up shop fronting Sandford Avenue, a prime retail pitch within the town centre.

Chocolate Haven, Church Stretton

The leasehold business is for sale at £45,000, exclusive of stock, with Halls Commercial which recommends an inspection by prospective buyers to appreciate its potential. The shop has a rateable value of £3,800 with a new lease to be agreed with the landlord.

Established in 1999 by Lavinia Ratcliffe, Chocolate Haven was purchased by current owner Sue Fox 11 years ago and has developed an enviable reputation and a loyal customer base. The business employs one part-time member of staff.

Chocolate Haven sells a delicious range of handmade, luxury, English and Belgian chocolates, fudges and other confectioneries, including gift boxes and wedding favours. The shop is also the only outlet in Church Stretton selling sought-after Bennetts scoop ice cream, which is very popular with customers.

Sue began working part-time at Chocolate Haven when she moved to Church Stretton from Sutton Coldfield 18 years ago. When Lavinia retired, Sue took up the invitation to buy the business which she loved.

Despite Chocolate Haven having a record trading year in 2024, Sue is selling due to family circumstances. “I shall miss the customers terribly because I have always liked meeting people,” she said.

Shop displays inside Chocolate Haven

“It’s the customers that makes Chocolate Haven so special and we have many coming from Shrewsbury and Ludlow because they say they can’t find a shop like it. We also take telephone orders for gift boxes and even chocolates for advent calendars at Christmas!

“I love where we are in the town and the surroundings because I can look out of the shop window and see the hills. To be able to own the business has been a dream come true for me.”

Head of Halls Commercial, James Evans, said: “This is an opportunity to buy a successful business with an established clientele and with scope for future growth. The shop is fully fitted out and includes window displays for different times of the year.”

Audited accounts for the business are available from Halls Commercial to genuinely interested prospective purchasers.

The rented shop comprises a 275 square foot retail sales area, a staffroom and toilet. Chocolate Haven is currently open from Monday to Saturday between 10am and 5pm and on Sundays from 11am to 4pm.

Church Stretton is a popular tourist destination, with the National Trust’s Carding Mill Valley attracting around 250,000 visitors annually. The town has a railway station on the Marches Line, a selection of local shops, restaurants, cafes and primary and secondary schools.

Surrounded by 5,000 acres of hills and countryside, the area is a magnet for people who enjoy walking, hiking and outdoor activities. Church Stretton also has easy access to the A49 and M54, with Shrewsbury and Ludlow within 17 miles and Birmingham just 56 miles away.

For more information about Chocolate Haven, contact Halls Commercial on 01743 450700.