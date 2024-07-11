Look around this £1.2million mansion that's yet to be completed - but could be yours
A stunning and luxurious new-build mansion with countryside views could be yours for a staggering £1.2million.
Construction of Oakwood House in Horton, near Telford is due to be completed in October, and any potential purchaser is being offered the chance to have an input on the finish.
The new five/six bedroom property in a highly sought after village location boasts three impressive storeys and approximately 6,000 square ft of living space, as well as a detached garage that can be potentially used as a gym, games room, or an office.
The new-build includes four bathrooms and a first-floor large gallery window that overlooks the six-car driveway which leads to the house from an electric gated entrance.
A gallery oak and glass staircase also features as does a roof lantern that allows for an abundance of natural light to flood the house.
The opportunity to purchase Oakwood House before completion means buyers have the chance to customise the bathroom, kitchen, and flooring finishes.
A highlight of the property is its opulent master bedroom that extends the length of the building at approximately 13 meters by 4.5 meters. It also features a dressing room and French doors that open to beautiful Shropshire countryside views.
Additionally, the house's open-plan living area measures approximately 13.5 meters by 6 meters and offers a large sky lantern and bi-fold doors opening to a spacious, landscaped rear garden where the owners can enjoy the scenic rural views.
The house listed with Mannleys Prestige comes with a 10-year new build warranty. Pictures show what the property could look like once completed.
