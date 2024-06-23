Take a look inside luxurious Grade II listed property with a swimming pool in rural Shropshire

The Laurels on Church Road in Baschurch, near Shrewsbury, offers immaculate and spacious accommodation that includes several fireplaces, quarry tiled floors, and a host of exposed beams.

The Laurels is an impressive Grade II listed property

Garden

The property supplies a fantastic family living environment with numerous reception rooms, a study, cellar, kitchen and breakfast room, five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Lounge

Kitchen

Outside, there is a generous amount of driveway parking, single and double garages, and an adjoining store.

Gardens to the front of the property offer neatly manicured lawns and sweep round to the rear of the house and lead to the detached swimming and leisure suite.

Swimming pool

Pool building

The pool building features a swimming pool, sauna, shower room and toilet.

The Laurels is listed for £895,000 with Halls Estate Agents.

Study

Bedroom

Further information on the property can be found at: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/149439809#/?channel=RES_BUY