Take a look inside luxurious Grade II listed property with a swimming pool in rural Shropshire

A Grade II listed timber-framed mansion featuring a swimming pool has hit the market for under £900,000.

By Luke Powell
The Laurels is an impressive Grade II listed property, picture via Rightmove and Halls Estate Agents

The Laurels on Church Road in Baschurch, near Shrewsbury, offers immaculate and spacious accommodation that includes several fireplaces, quarry tiled floors, and a host of exposed beams.

The Laurels is an impressive Grade II listed property, picture via Rightmove and Halls Estate Agents
Garden, picture via Rightmove and Halls Estate Agents

The property supplies a fantastic family living environment with numerous reception rooms, a study, cellar, kitchen and breakfast room, five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Lounge, picture via Rightmove and Halls Estate Agents
Kitchen, picture via Rightmove and Halls Estate Agents

Outside, there is a generous amount of driveway parking, single and double garages, and an adjoining store.

Gardens to the front of the property offer neatly manicured lawns and sweep round to the rear of the house and lead to the detached swimming and leisure suite.

Swimming pool, picture via Rightmove and Halls Estate Agents
Pool building, picture via Rightmove and Halls Estate Agents

The pool building features a swimming pool, sauna, shower room and toilet.

The Laurels is listed for £895,000 with Halls Estate Agents.

Study, picture via Rightmove and Halls Estate Agents
Bedroom, picture via Rightmove and Halls Estate Agents

Further information on the property can be found at: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/149439809#/?channel=RES_BUY

