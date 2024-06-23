Take a look inside luxurious Grade II listed property with a swimming pool in rural Shropshire
A Grade II listed timber-framed mansion featuring a swimming pool has hit the market for under £900,000.
The Laurels on Church Road in Baschurch, near Shrewsbury, offers immaculate and spacious accommodation that includes several fireplaces, quarry tiled floors, and a host of exposed beams.
The property supplies a fantastic family living environment with numerous reception rooms, a study, cellar, kitchen and breakfast room, five bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Outside, there is a generous amount of driveway parking, single and double garages, and an adjoining store.
Gardens to the front of the property offer neatly manicured lawns and sweep round to the rear of the house and lead to the detached swimming and leisure suite.
The pool building features a swimming pool, sauna, shower room and toilet.
The Laurels is listed for £895,000 with Halls Estate Agents.
Further information on the property can be found at: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/149439809#/?channel=RES_BUY